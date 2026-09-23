Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer finally proceed with divorce settlement

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and parted ways in 2016, are parents to two children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.

They had announced their separation in 2016 with a joint statement that read: "After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple."

"As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."