Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer finally proceed with divorce settlement
What's the story
Actor Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, have reached a significant agreement in their long-standing divorce proceedings, reported Page Six. The couple, who separated nearly a decade ago, after nine years of marriage, have agreed to dissolve their marital status through court documents. They also plan to employ a private judge to resolve any outstanding issues as they work toward finalizing a larger settlement.
Family details
The former couple's 2016 joint statement
The former couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and parted ways in 2016, are parents to two children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.
They had announced their separation in 2016 with a joint statement that read: "After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple."
"As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."
New beginnings
Meyer's engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi
Meyer, 49, is now engaged to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi (33).
She announced the birth of their first child together in June with a Father's Day tribute.
Meanwhile, Maguire, 51, has been linked to many younger women in the past.
He was rumored in February to be dating 21-year-old model and influencer Mishka Silva after they were spotted together at the 2026 Super Bowl.
Co-parenting challenges
Meyer on co-parenting challenges with Maguire
In a 2022 interview on World's First Podcast, Meyer opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with Maguire.
She said, "It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back."
"But let me tell you something, the work is a mother-f-ker," she added.
Despite these challenges, she emphasized her deep bond with Maguire: "He is my brother. I love him to death."
Public praise
Meyer says Maguire is her best friend
During a December 2025 appearance on The Inside Edit podcast, Meyer praised Maguire as "the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend, the most generous."
She also revealed that Maguire and Ogunlesi get along well.
Despite their separation, she described her relationship with Maguire as one where he is now her "best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him. Anything in the world."