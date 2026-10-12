Tobey Maguire just officiated his ex-wife's wedding
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire (51) recently officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer (49), to businessman Geoff Ogunlesi (34). The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii over the weekend. Meyer and Maguire's two children, Ruby and Otis, were also present at the event, along with Meyer and Ogunlesi's newborn baby girl.
Family involvement
They welcomed their daughter in May this year
Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed their first child together earlier this year on May 20. Their newborn daughter was also part of the wedding celebrations.
Maguire and Meyer's two children, daughter Ruby (19) and son Otis (17), were in attendance as well.
Wedding details
Maguire officiated the ceremony in a suit and tie
Meyer donned a strapless white wedding gown and long veil, while Ogunlesi looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie.
Maguire officiated the ceremony in a suit and tie.
Photos from the event show him animatedly officiating as Meyer exchanged vows with Ogunlesi under a flower canopy.
The couple was also seen kissing beneath the flower canopy during the ceremony.
Celebrity attendees
A look at the guest list
The star-studded guest list included Hollywood and business elites.
Maguire's longtime friend-actor Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly attended with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez were also spotted at the event, along with F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox, actor Kate Hudson with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.
Love story
Meyer and Ogunlesi's relationship timeline
The newlyweds were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles in November that year.
They announced their engagement in August 2024, when Meyer shared an Instagram picture of the two embracing at a restaurant.
The photograph featured her large diamond ring, with candles and light pink flowers setting a romantic scene.
Past relationship
Maguire, Meyer were married for nearly a decade
Maguire and Meyer tied the knot in 2007, announcing their separation in October 2016.
Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, but the legal proceedings took several more years to conclude.
Their divorce was finalized in September 2026, just weeks before Meyer's wedding to Ogunlesi.
The former couple shares two children and has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their separation.