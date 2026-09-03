Tokyo AI Film Festival follows internet cinematic launch, examines AI
Entertainment
At the Tokyo AI Film Festival, bringing together filmmakers and tech experts to see how artificial intelligence is changing cinema.
Held in Japan, the home of legends like Pokemon and Studio Ghibli, the festival follows the August 2 launch in Tokyo of Internet Cinematic, a new studio focused on blending human creativity with AI tools.
Perla praises Tokyo, festival sparks debate
Internet Cinematic's founder Chandan Perla says Tokyo's storytelling history makes it the perfect place to rethink movies with AI.
The festival sparked conversations about creative control, intellectual property, jobs, and the role of human artists.
The event brought people together to examine how artificial intelligence could reshape filmmaking, and the debate over tech in entertainment is already underway.