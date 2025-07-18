Next Article
Tokyo Drift RX-7 driven by Han goes for $1.2 million
The legendary orange 1992 Mazda RX-7 from Tokyo Drift has found a new owner at auction for a massive $1.2 million.
This is the actual car driven by Han (Sung Kang) in the movie, complete with camera mount marks and "#71 HANS" stickers to prove its Hollywood roots.
RX-7 is now the 2nd most expensive car from franchise
Decked out with a Veilside body kit and bold 19-inch wheels, this RX-7 isn't just about looks—it's got a twin-rotor turbo engine rebuilt by RE-Amemiya, with only 8047km added since.
The sale price easily topped Paul Walker's Supra from Fast & Furious, making it one of the most coveted collector cars from the franchise—second only to the 2023 Skyline GT-R that went for $1.35 million.
