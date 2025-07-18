Tamil director Velu Prabhakaran passes away at 68
Velu Prabhakaran, well-known in the Tamil film world as a director, cinematographer, and actor, passed away in Chennai on Friday after a long illness. He was 68.
The industry is mourning his loss, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike.
His body will be kept for public homage at Valasaravakkam from Saturday evening, July 19, 2025, to Sunday afternoon, July 20, 2025, with final rites planned for Sunday evening.
Controversies surrounded his personal and professional life
Born in 1957, Prabhakaran started out as a cinematographer before making his directorial debut with "Nalaya Manithan" (1989).
He became known for bold films like "Kadavul" (1997), which earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Screenplay Writer.
Never one to shy away from controversy—his film "Kadhal Kadhai" (2009) tackled tough topics like caste and sexuality—he later shifted focus to acting in movies such as "Gangs of Madras" (2019) and "Cadaver" (2022).
His personal life often made headlines too; he married actress Shirley Das in 2017.
