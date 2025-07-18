Tamil director Velu Prabhakaran passes away at 68

Controversies surrounded his personal and professional life

Born in 1957, Prabhakaran started out as a cinematographer before making his directorial debut with "Nalaya Manithan" (1989).

He became known for bold films like "Kadavul" (1997), which earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Screenplay Writer.

Never one to shy away from controversy—his film "Kadhal Kadhai" (2009) tackled tough topics like caste and sexuality—he later shifted focus to acting in movies such as "Gangs of Madras" (2019) and "Cadaver" (2022).

His personal life often made headlines too; he married actress Shirley Das in 2017.

