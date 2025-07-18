Next Article
North Korean defectors shine in K-pop boy band 1VERSE
Meet 1VERSE, K-pop's newest boy band, making waves for more than just their music.
Two members, Hyuk and Seok, are North Korean defectors bringing powerful stories to the stage.
Their debut EP, The 1st Verse, features Shattered—a track inspired by Hyuk's escape from North Korea—and they kicked things off with a live online performance packed with striking visuals.
Members Hyuk and Seok's backstories
Both Hyuk and Seok have faced tough odds: Hyuk faced hunger in Kyongsong, starting work at age nine, and later escaped to South Korea via China as a child; Seok discovered K-pop near the border and fled with his family at 20.
Now, through their music, they hope to inspire others and shine a light on what it means to find freedom and chase new dreams.