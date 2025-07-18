North Korean defectors shine in K-pop boy band 1VERSE

Members Hyuk and Seok's backstories

Both Hyuk and Seok have faced tough odds: Hyuk faced hunger in Kyongsong, starting work at age nine, and later escaped to South Korea via China as a child; Seok discovered K-pop near the border and fled with his family at 20.

Now, through their music, they hope to inspire others and shine a light on what it means to find freedom and chase new dreams.