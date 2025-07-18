Next Article
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' has starry filmfare in Mumbai
Anupam Kher's new film, Tanvi The Great, just had a star-studded premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Big names like Kirron Kher and Mahesh Bhatt showed up for the event.
The movie officially hits theaters on July 18, 2025.
'Tanvi The Great' praised at Cannes, New York festivals
Starring Shubhangi Dutt alongside Kher, Tanvi The Great dives into themes of autism and the Indian Army.
It's already picked up praise at major festivals like Cannes and New York, and even got a warm response from military audiences in Pune.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called it "inspirational" and hopes to show it to kids across Delhi schools.