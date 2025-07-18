Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' has starry filmfare in Mumbai

'Tanvi The Great' praised at Cannes, New York festivals

Starring Shubhangi Dutt alongside Kher, Tanvi The Great dives into themes of autism and the Indian Army.

It's already picked up praise at major festivals like Cannes and New York, and even got a warm response from military audiences in Pune.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called it "inspirational" and hopes to show it to kids across Delhi schools.