Tolkan, 'Back to the Future' actor, dies at 94
James Tolkan, the no-nonsense Vice Principal Strickland from Back to the Future and a familiar face in Top Gun, died at 94.
He died on March 26, 2026, in Saranac Lake, New York; his family announced the death on March 27, 2026.
The news was also shared by writer-producer Bob Gale on the official Back to the Future site and Hollywood Reporter reported that Tolkan's family announced the death through a spokesperson.
Tolkan's memorable film and TV career
Tolkan's sharp delivery made his roles in classics like Back to the Future, Top Gun, and WarGames memorable for generations of movie fans.
He also popped up on TV shows like The Wonder Years and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Originally from Michigan, he married Parmelee after meeting her during a stage production.
In a 2021 interview, he recalled arriving in New York City with just $75, calling it a tough but transformative leap that kick-started his long acting career.