Tolkan, 'Back to the Future' actor, dies at 94

Tolkan's memorable film and TV career

Tolkan's sharp delivery made his roles in classics like Back to the Future, Top Gun, and WarGames memorable for generations of movie fans.

He also popped up on TV shows like The Wonder Years and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Originally from Michigan, he married Parmelee after meeting her during a stage production.

In a 2021 interview, he recalled arriving in New York City with just $75, calling it a tough but transformative leap that kick-started his long acting career.