Tom Cruise to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been announced as the recipient of the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award. The prestigious honor, awarded by the American Film Institute (AFI), recognizes "the highest honor for a career in film." It will be presented to Cruise during a Gala Tribute at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre on April 24, 2027.
Announcement details
Cruise is a 'global icon': Kathleen Kennedy
Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, praised Cruise as a "global icon" and commended his "extraordinary commitment" to acting and producing.
She added, "What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together."
"That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world. It is AFI's honor to present him with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award."
Career highlights
Cruise's illustrious career and achievements
Cruise, a three-time Oscar nominee, has starred in numerous box office hits such as Risky Business, Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, A Few Good Men, and the Mission: Impossible series.
His films have reportedly grossed nearly $13 billion worldwide.
He has previously received an Honorary Palme d'Or, an Academy Honorary Award, France's Knight of the Legion of Honor, and the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, among others.
Award history
More about the prestigious award
The AFI Life Achievement Award has a storied history.
It was first awarded in 1973 to director John Ford and has since honored Hollywood legends such as Francis Ford Coppola, Bette Davis, Gene Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Tom Hanks.
The award recognizes individuals whose work has advanced film and stood the test of time.