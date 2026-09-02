Tom Cruise has one word for Paramount-Warner merger: 'Awesome'
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has publicly backed Paramount's $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he expressed his support for the deal and David Ellison's commitment to producing 30 movies annually under the new banner. "I think it's awesome," said Cruise, who is known for his roles in Paramount's Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises.
Industry solidarity
Cruise emphasizes need for collaboration in achieving Ellison's vision
Cruise emphasized the need for collaboration within the entertainment industry to realize Ellison's vision.
He said, "I know we're going to get those 30 movies. I want us all to come together as a community to help make those 30 movies."
"It's not just going to be, you know, Paramount doing it. Everyone's going to need all the help of every artist to be able to do it."
Industry outlook
'We've got to help each other to do it'
Despite the ongoing antitrust lawsuit and other challenges facing Paramount, Cruise remained optimistic about the future of cinema.
He stressed that Hollywood needs to support Ellison and his team in their efforts to revive the industry.
"We've got to help each other to do it," he said, highlighting the importance of unity in achieving shared goals.
Legal hurdles
Legal hurdles for Paramount-Warner merger
Cruise's endorsement comes amid a legal battle over Paramount's proposed merger with WBD.
A coalition of state attorneys general has challenged the deal, and a federal judge has scheduled a trial for March 2, 2027.