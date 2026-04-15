'Digger' CinemaCon trailer: Tom Cruise is an unrecognizable oil tycoon
What's the story
Tom Cruise attended CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the first look at his upcoming film Digger, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The actor introduced the trailer by saying, "It took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell." In this outrageous comedy, Cruise plays an eccentric oil baron with a thick Southern accent and a beer belly.
Character details
Plot of 'Digger'
In Digger, Cruise plays an oil baron whose company might have caused an ecological disaster that could lead to a nuclear war. John Goodman plays a sick US president who begs Cruise's character to fix the mess he has created. "If we can't control the course of nature, all that matters is who has got the balls to win this war," declares Cruise's character in one scene, per Variety.
Director's praise
Trailer and more about the film
Inarritu praised Cruise's transformation into his character, calling it a different kind of fearless. He said, "We know that (Cruise is) fearless- the stunts, the planes, the jumps...But I have to say, embodying this character is another kind of fearless." The trailer also features scenes of Cruise feeding and petting his dying cat while walking around his mansion. The film has a manic intensity reminiscent of Dr. Strangelove with shots of planes preparing for battle and melting polar ice caps.
Film details
'Digger' is Cruise's 1st non-franchise film since 2017
Digger is Cruise's first non-franchise film since 2017. The film has a whopping $125 million production budget, making it another big bet for Warner Bros. co-chiefs Pam Abdy and Mike de Luca. The studio has been focusing on expensive, auteur-driven projects with mixed results so far. Other cast members include Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, and Emma D'Arcy.