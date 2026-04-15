'Digger' CinemaCon trailer: Tom Cruise is an unrecognizable oil tycoon 

Tom Cruise attended CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the first look at his upcoming film Digger , directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The actor introduced the trailer by saying, "It took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell." In this outrageous comedy, Cruise plays an eccentric oil baron with a thick Southern accent and a beer belly.

Character details Plot of 'Digger' In Digger, Cruise plays an oil baron whose company might have caused an ecological disaster that could lead to a nuclear war. John Goodman plays a sick US president who begs Cruise's character to fix the mess he has created. "If we can't control the course of nature, all that matters is who has got the balls to win this war," declares Cruise's character in one scene, per Variety.

Director's praise Trailer and more about the film Inarritu praised Cruise's transformation into his character, calling it a different kind of fearless. He said, "We know that (Cruise is) fearless- the stunts, the planes, the jumps...But I have to say, embodying this character is another kind of fearless." The trailer also features scenes of Cruise feeding and petting his dying cat while walking around his mansion. The film has a manic intensity reminiscent of Dr. Strangelove with shots of planes preparing for battle and melting polar ice caps.

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