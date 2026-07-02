'The Comebacker' will release in 2027

Tom Hanks's baseball movie with Sony gets release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:46 pm Jul 02, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

Sony Pictures has announced that its upcoming baseball film, The Comebacker, starring Tom Hanks, will be released on July 30, 2027. The movie is a collaboration between Hanks and director Marielle Heller, who previously worked together on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. In this new project, Hanks plays the pitching coach of a major league pitcher whose life is upended when he is hit in the head by a line drive on the field.