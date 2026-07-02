Tom Hanks's baseball movie with Sony gets release date
What's the story
Sony Pictures has announced that its upcoming baseball film, The Comebacker, starring Tom Hanks, will be released on July 30, 2027. The movie is a collaboration between Hanks and director Marielle Heller, who previously worked together on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. In this new project, Hanks plays the pitching coach of a major league pitcher whose life is upended when he is hit in the head by a line drive on the field.
Film adaptation
'The Comebacker' is a tribute to baseball
The Comebacker is based on a short story by Dave Eggers, which has been adapted into a screenplay by Heller. The film serves as a tribute to baseball and features an exciting role for an emerging actor. Hanks's production company Playtone, along with Leah Holzer, is producing the film in cooperation with Major League Baseball. Sony reportedly won the rights to the project over two other studios.
Box office clash
'The Comebacker' will clash with 'A Quiet Place III'
The Comebacker will be released on the same day as Paramount's A Quiet Place III. The film is a sequel to the hit horror franchise that has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. With both films targeting different demographics, it remains to be seen which one will dominate the box office in summer 2027.