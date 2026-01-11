Tom Hiddleston is back in 'The Night Manager' Season 2
Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine (now going by Alex Goodwin) in the much-awaited second season of The Night Manager, which just dropped on BBC One and Prime Video.
The story picks up nearly 10 years later, with Pine now running an MI6 hotel-surveillance team in London.
What's new for Pine this season?
Pine's routine gets shaken up when he spots Jaco, a familiar face from his past.
This encounter pulls him into the world of Teddy Dos Santos, a Colombian businessman tied to shady arms deals across London and Barcelona.
Teaming up with Roxana Bolanos (played by Camila Morrone), Pine begins to investigate Teddy's network, setting the stage for a larger plot that will unfold over the season.
Cast lineup & episode release plan
Season 2 features six episodes and a star cast—Hiddleston is joined by Olivia Colman, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, and Indira Varma.
Prime Video released the first three episodes on January 11; new episodes arrive every Sunday until February 1.
UK viewers can catch it on BBC One or iPlayer; everywhere else, both seasons are streaming on Prime Video.