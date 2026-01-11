Tom Hiddleston is back in 'The Night Manager' Season 2

What's new for Pine this season?

Pine's routine gets shaken up when he spots Jaco, a familiar face from his past.

This encounter pulls him into the world of Teddy Dos Santos, a Colombian businessman tied to shady arms deals across London and Barcelona.

Teaming up with Roxana Bolanos (played by Camila Morrone), Pine begins to investigate Teddy's network, setting the stage for a larger plot that will unfold over the season.