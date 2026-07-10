Tom Holland, Zendaya's wedding guests signed strict NDAs?

Accidental revelation

'The wedding has already happened'

Despite their best efforts, the couple's secret was accidentally revealed by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach during the SAG Awards. He said, "The wedding has already happened. It's very true." Even after this slip-up, Holland and Zendaya continued to keep details of their wedding private. In an interview with Esquire, Holland joked about AI-generated wedding photos that had confused his grandmother into thinking she wasn't invited to the ceremony.