Tom Holland, Zendaya's wedding guests signed strict NDAs?
What's the story
Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly took extreme measures to keep their wedding under wraps. The couple, who got engaged in late 2024, had a winter wedding that was kept a secret for months. According to Radar Online, they enforced a strict no-phones policy and made every guest sign NDAs to ensure confidentiality.
Privacy measures
'That's how serious they both were...'
Every guest at Holland and Zendaya's wedding was legally obligated to keep the details confidential, preventing any leaks to the media. An insider told Radar Online, "That's how serious they both were about keeping it out of the public domain." The couple's commitment to privacy ensured that only their closest family and friends witnessed their nuptials.
Accidental revelation
'The wedding has already happened'
Despite their best efforts, the couple's secret was accidentally revealed by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach during the SAG Awards. He said, "The wedding has already happened. It's very true." Even after this slip-up, Holland and Zendaya continued to keep details of their wedding private. In an interview with Esquire, Holland joked about AI-generated wedding photos that had confused his grandmother into thinking she wasn't invited to the ceremony.
Ring revelation
Ring gave it away
After the news of their wedding broke, fans went back through months of photos and social media posts. They noticed that Zendaya had been wearing her gold wedding band for months without anyone realizing it was a sign of her marriage. The ring had appeared at several public events, award shows, and red carpet appearances, but no one connected the dots that the couple was already married.
Couple's bond
'I found my person'
Holland spoke about his relationship with Zendaya in the interview, saying, "I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I've ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period." Meanwhile, the duo will be seen together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It'll release in theaters on July 30 in India.