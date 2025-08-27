Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' break sparks rumors of 'Avengers: Doomsday' shoot
What's the story
Tom Holland, the Hollywood star who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has allegedly taken a break from filming his next project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After completing a Glasgow schedule, where the city doubled as New York for the franchise's fourth installment, rumors suggest he is now filming scenes for Avengers: Doomsday.
Production update
Meanwhile, his stunt double is busy shooting action sequences
While Holland takes a break, his stunt double is reportedly busy shooting scenes where he battles The Scorpion and other undisclosed villains. Several fan pages shared the news on Tuesday, suggesting that the production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues despite Holland's brief absence. Meanwhile, Holland has not been officially confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday but several reports suggest that he will indeed be a part of it.
Film insights
Cast and crew of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles as MJ and Ned. The film is also rumored to star Sadie Sink in a significant role. Recently, reports confirmed that Florence Pugh has joined the cast as Yelena/Black Widow, heightening anticipation for the upcoming MCU installment.