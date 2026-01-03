Tommy Lee Jones's family issues statement after daughter's death

Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones and his family have issued an emotional statement following the sudden death of his daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones . The 34-year-old was found unresponsive at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel on New Year's Day, and the news broke on Thursday morning. In their statement to Page Six, the family expressed gratitude for the "kind words, thoughts, and prayers" they have received during this tragic time.

Family statement 'Please respect our privacy during this difficult time' The family added, "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time." Meanwhile, the 911 call about Kafka Jones suggested a possible overdose due to "color change," which refers to cyanosis. Per the Cleveland Clinic, cyanosis is the discoloration of the skin, lips, or fingernails caused by lack of oxygen. Despite bystanders and paramedics performing CPR, Kafka Jones was declared dead at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department reportedly found no drug paraphernalia or signs of foul play or suicide.

Hotel response Hotel expresses condolences, cooperates with ongoing investigation A representative for Fairmont Hotel expressed their sadness over the incident in a statement to Page Six. "We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026." "Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time," they said. The hotel team is reportedly cooperating with police authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Legal troubles Kafka Jones's troubled past and legal issues Kafka Jones, who occasionally joined her father on red carpets, had a troubled past with multiple arrests. In April 2025, she was arrested in Napa County for obstructing a peace officer and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Two months later, she was arrested for domestic battery and domestic violence involving elder abuse. She also had an arrest record for theft in Texas from June 2011, though that charge was dismissed.