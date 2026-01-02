Victoria Jones was 34

Who was Victoria Jones? Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found dead

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:35 pm Jan 02, 2026

Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was discovered dead at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, Page Six confirmed. Paramedics were called to the scene for a medical emergency around 2:52am. Despite bystanders being instructed to perform CPR, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The case has been handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner for further investigation.