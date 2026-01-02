Who was Victoria Jones? Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found dead
What's the story
Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was discovered dead at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, Page Six confirmed. Paramedics were called to the scene for a medical emergency around 2:52am. Despite bystanders being instructed to perform CPR, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The case has been handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner for further investigation.
Family background
About Jones's family
Jones was born to Tommy Lee's second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple, who were married from 1981 to 1996, also have a son named Austin Jones. After their divorce, Tommy Lee married his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, in 2001. In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy Lee had praised Jones's acting skills and Spanish-speaking ability.
Career and issues
Jones's acting career and legal troubles
Jones had a brief acting career, appearing in Men in Black II, One Tree Hill, and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. However, she also faced legal issues this year with at least three arrests for various offenses including obstructing a peace officer and domestic battery. She pleaded not guilty in the cases.