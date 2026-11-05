Toni Collette to headline Apple TV dramedy 'Lenni'
What's the story
Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette is set to star in a new Apple TV dramedy titled Lenni. The show is an adaptation of the Norwegian series Pernille, Variety reported. In Lenni, Collette will play a child welfare worker and divorced mother of two, whose life is a mix of professional challenges and personal chaos.
Cast and crew
Supporting cast and crew
Alongside Collette, the series also stars Ciaran Hinds, Dan Wyllie, Josh McKenzie, Celeste Barber, Genevieve Hegney, Arka Das, and Wayne Blair.
The show is currently being filmed in Sydney, Australia.
Sarah Scheller is adapting the Norwegian version and executive producing it.
Dearbhla Walsh is directing and executive producing the series.
Storyline and production
Story of 'Lenni'
The series follows Lenni as she navigates a new case, where her professional and personal lives intersect.
Collette is also an executive producer on the show.
Made Up Stories and Keshet International are producing Lenni with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Katie Amos, Avi Nir, and Keren Shahar as executive producers.
Career overview
Collette's extensive career in TV and film
Collette recently starred in the Netflix series Wayward and has previously led shows like United States of Tara.
Her other TV credits include The Staircase, Pieces of Her, and Unbelievable.
She is a five-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner for United States of Tara.
In film, Collette received an Academy Award nomination for The Sixth Sense and has also starred in acclaimed films like Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine, The Hours, and About a Boy.