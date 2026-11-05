Toni Collette to headline Apple TV dramedy 'Lenni'

Collette recently starred in the Netflix series Wayward and has previously led shows like United States of Tara.

Her other TV credits include The Staircase, Pieces of Her, and Unbelievable.

She is a five-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner for United States of Tara.

In film, Collette received an Academy Award nomination for The Sixth Sense and has also starred in acclaimed films like Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine, The Hours, and About a Boy.