'Too fat' to be in T-Series song: Ayesha Khan Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Actor Ayesha Khan opened up about being dropped from a T-Series song as a teenager because she was told she was "too fat."

Sharing her experience at the We The Women event, she also spoke about the constant online abuse and rape threats she faces.

"It's very scary," she admitted, explaining how these threats make her think twice before posting online.