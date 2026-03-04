'Too fat' to be in T-Series song: Ayesha Khan
Actor Ayesha Khan opened up about being dropped from a T-Series song as a teenager because she was told she was "too fat."
Sharing her experience at the We The Women event, she also spoke about the constant online abuse and rape threats she faces.
"It's very scary," she admitted, explaining how these threats make her think twice before posting online.
Online abuse and threats
Getting rejected just before filming left Khan feeling dejected and knocked her confidence.
Since then, she's dealt with daily sexualization over her outfits on Instagram and graphic threats from real people.
Despite all this, she keeps sharing content—though now with more hesitation.
Career overview
Khan started out in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Baalveer Returns, later gaining more attention on Bigg Boss 17.
She's since moved into films, appearing in Telugu movie Mukhachitram, Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, gained praise for the song 'Shararat' in Dhurandhar, and most recently appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.