'Too Much' writer reveals Kajol-Twinkle's conversations with guests weren't scripted 

Niranjan Iyengar, the writer of the controversial chat show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, has opened up about the backlash it received. The show, hosted by Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna , faced criticism for the problematic opinions of the stars and alleged lack of authenticity. In a chat with Variety India, Iyengar explained why he intended for the show to be indulgent and reflected on its success despite mixed reviews.

Show's essence 'The show would have to be indulgent because...' Iyengar said, "I don't look at it as criticism at all. The show would have to be indulgent because, in the end, it's two big stars interviewing other big stars who belong to the same world." "There was bound to be an element of indulgence. As for being polarizing, I think that's the best response any chat show can expect." He revealed that although a few segments were scripted, both the actors' "dialogue" with the guests was not.

Show's reception Show became Prime Video India's most-watched non-fiction show Iyengar further defended the show's authenticity, saying that Kajol and Khanna have rarely revealed their true personalities on camera. He said, "We have rarely seen them unfiltered, as themselves, on camera, except in brief bytes." "So, to watch them for 45 minutes in each episode revealed parts of their personalities that no one had seen before." Despite the criticism, he noted that Too Much became Prime Video India's most-watched non-fiction show.

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Future plans Iyengar on potential 2nd season of 'Too Much' When asked about a potential second season, Iyengar said they could only discuss it after getting the green light. He said, "Chat shows essentially work when they are topical, anecdotal, and entertaining. There are a lot of variables in the mix, and hopefully they will all align soon."

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