'Top Gun' 40th anniversary double feature in India May 15
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Top Gun is coming back to Indian cinemas for a special one-week run starting May 15, 2026.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, both the original 1986 film and its hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will be screened together, giving you a chance to catch Tom Cruise's Maverick on the big screen if you missed it (or just want that nostalgia hit).
'Top Gun: Maverick' earned over $1.5B
The first Top Gun made waves with its fighter jet action and cool pilot vibes.
Decades later, Top Gun: Maverick brought Cruise back alongside new faces like Miles Teller and smashed box office records—earning over $1.5 billion globally in 2022.
The franchise's legacy lives on, with even a third film in the works.