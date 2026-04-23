'Top Gun' 40th anniversary double feature in India May 15 Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Heads up, movie fans: Top Gun is coming back to Indian cinemas for a special one-week run starting May 15, 2026.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, both the original 1986 film and its hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will be screened together, giving you a chance to catch Tom Cruise's Maverick on the big screen if you missed it (or just want that nostalgia hit).