Touqeer blood test, fever on 'Bigg Boss 20,' team reassures
Entertainment
Fans were worried when Qazi Touqeer was spotted getting a blood test on Bigg Boss 20, sparking rumors he might leave the show.
But his team has reassured everyone: Qazi is still in the house, dealing with a fever, but his health is being closely monitored.
He's resting when needed and continues to participate, entertain everyone, and bring his infectious positivity to the house.
Touqeer's team Instagram update, Tiwari eliminated
Qazi's team took to Instagram to say they would keep everyone updated on his condition and urged everyone to keep sending positive vibes for his recovery, saying, "we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being."
Meanwhile, last week saw Rhiti Tiwari eliminated during a captaincy task decided by Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh.