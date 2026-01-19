Tovino Thomas turns singer for campus comedy 'Athiradi'
Tovino Thomas is stepping into the shoes of a singer, Sreekuttan Vellayani, in the new campus action-comedy "Athiradi."
The movie also features Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, and hits theaters on May 14, 2026.
The release date was moved up from Onam to avoid clashing with other big films.
Why's everyone talking about it?
"Athiradi" isn't just another campus movie—it's directed by Arun Anirudhan (making his debut after co-writing "Minnal Murali"), and marks the first production from Basil Joseph Entertainment.
With a fresh cast including Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and Riya Shibu, plus a box office clash with Antony Varghese's "Pepe," this one's got fans curious to see what happens next.