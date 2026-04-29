'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' delayed after CinemaCon praise
Entertainment
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, won't be releasing on June 4, 2026 as planned.
The makers decided to delay it so they can reach a wider audience worldwide, especially after the film got great feedback at CinemaCon.
A new release date is on the way.
Actor Yash and Mohandas wrote 'Toxic'
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic will be available in Kannada and English, plus dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi alongside Yash.
Stay tuned: release details are coming soon!