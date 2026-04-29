'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' delayed after CinemaCon praise Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, won't be releasing on June 4, 2026 as planned.

The makers decided to delay it so they can reach a wider audience worldwide, especially after the film got great feedback at CinemaCon.

A new release date is on the way.