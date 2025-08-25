'Toxic' action choreographer JJ Perry: Indian crew world-class
JJ Perry, who choreographed action sequences in John Wick, is in Mumbai leading a 45-day action shoot for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, the film is aiming high for Indian cinema.
Perry chose an all-Indian stunt crew and shared, "This Indian crew is world-class. That's why I chose to work with them."
The team has spent months storyboarding and rehearsing to create an elaborate action sequence.
Film to release in multiple languages
Toxic is being filmed in Kannada and English, with dubs planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam to connect with audiences everywhere while keeping its cultural roots intact.
Co-produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, the movie blends Indian storytelling with global techniques and hits theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.