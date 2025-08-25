'Toxic' action choreographer JJ Perry: Indian crew world-class Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

JJ Perry, who choreographed action sequences in John Wick, is in Mumbai leading a 45-day action shoot for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, the film is aiming high for Indian cinema.

Perry chose an all-Indian stunt crew and shared, "This Indian crew is world-class. That's why I chose to work with them."

The team has spent months storyboarding and rehearsing to create an elaborate action sequence.