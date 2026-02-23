'Toxic': Akshay Oberoi's character gets retro reveal in new poster
Akshay Oberoi's character Tony gets a striking retro reveal in the new Toxic poster, rocking retro-inspired vibes with long sideburns and serious swagger.
The teaser for the film just dropped and has already racked up over 200 million views in 24 hours—a sign that people are definitely curious.
Oberoi's look hints at a layered anti-hero
Oberoi's intense look hints at a layered, not-so-straightforward anti-hero caught up in Goa's retro gangster scene.
Alongside him is Sudev Nair as Karmadi, bringing his own gritty style to the mix.
Release date and other details
Toxic brings together stars like Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and more.
Shot in Kannada and English (with dubs in four other languages), it hits theaters worldwide on March 19—just in time for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.