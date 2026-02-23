'Toxic': Akshay Oberoi's character gets retro reveal in new poster Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Akshay Oberoi's character Tony gets a striking retro reveal in the new Toxic poster, rocking retro-inspired vibes with long sideburns and serious swagger.

The teaser for the film just dropped and has already racked up over 200 million views in 24 hours—a sign that people are definitely curious.