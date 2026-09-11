Yash-Nayanthara's 'Toxic' falls further; total yet to cross ₹340cr
What's the story
The film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Nayanthara, continued its theatrical run on Thursday. The movie collected a measly ₹39L in India on its 16th day, according to Sacnilk. Despite the drop in earnings from the previous day (35% lower than the ₹60L collected on Day 15), the film's India net collection has now reached a total of ₹248.24cr.
Collection decline
Looking at film's collection trend over past week
The film's second-week earnings started off relatively strong with ₹1.75cr on the second Friday from 2,253 shows and improved to ₹2.28cr on Saturday from 1,829 shows.
However, it saw a sharp decline during the weekdays with collections dropping to ₹75L on both the second Monday and Tuesday, further slipping to ₹60L on the second Wednesday and finally down to just ₹39L by Thursday.
Box office performance
'Toxic': A look at the film in numbers
Despite a strong start, Toxic has struggled to maintain its momentum at the box office.
The film's total collection after 16 days stands at ₹248.24cr, with a domestic gross of ₹296.29cr and an overseas gross of ₹43.5cr.
The Kannada version of the film has been the bigger contributor among Kannada and Hindi, earning ₹25L from 363 shows with an overall occupancy of 15%.
Its global haul stands at ₹339.79cr.
Film details
What is the story of 'Toxic'?
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in post-independence Goa. The film follows a gangster grappling with loyalty, morality, and personal redemption.
Violence and jealousy shape the world around him.
The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani.