Yash-Nayanthara's 'Toxic' falls further; total yet to cross ₹340cr

The film's second-week earnings started off relatively strong with ₹1.75cr on the second Friday from 2,253 shows and improved to ₹2.28cr on Saturday from 1,829 shows.

However, it saw a sharp decline during the weekdays with collections dropping to ₹75L on both the second Monday and Tuesday, further slipping to ₹60L on the second Wednesday and finally down to just ₹39L by Thursday.