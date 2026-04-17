Yash reveals a 9-minute glimpse of 'Toxic' at CinemaCon
What's the story
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have unveiled a nine-minute preview of the film at the recent CinemaCon 2026 event, reported Variety India. The showcase gave attendees a deeper understanding of the film, expanding on previously released glimpses and teasing its scale and tone. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.
Preview details
'It gives you a much richer sense of the world...'
A source who attended the event told the outlet, "We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what's been shown so far." "It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes." "What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room."
Film's appeal
Setting and storytelling style of 'Toxic'
They also noted, "After the screening, there was a lot of conversation around the film." "It's set between the 1940s and 1970s, and the storytelling leans into this 'fairy tale for grown-ups' space, which really stayed with people." "It left the audience excited and intrigued." Toxic features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The movie's music is composed by Ravi Basrur.