Yash reveals a 9-minute glimpse of 'Toxic' at CinemaCon

Preview details

'It gives you a much richer sense of the world...'

A source who attended the event told the outlet, "We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what's been shown so far." "It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes." "What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room."