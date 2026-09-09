'Toxic's struggles continue; global haul reaches ₹340cr
What's the story
The action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. The film earned ₹75L on its second Tuesday (Day 14), according to Sacnilk. This collection came from 1,340 shows across the country and is unchanged from the previous day's earnings.
Total earnings
'Toxic' nears ₹250cr mark in India
With the latest earnings, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has now reached an India net collection of ₹247.25cr. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹295.1cr.
Despite a strong opening with ₹101.1cr on Day 1 (August 26), the film has seen a drastic decline in its daily earnings after the first week, struggling to stay above the ₹1cr mark in recent days.
Week 2 decline
A look at film's collection from Days 10-14
The second week of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups saw a steep drop in its collections.
The film earned ₹1.75cr on its second Friday (Day 10) and ₹2.28cr on Saturday and ₹2.42cr on Sunday (Day 12), before falling below the ₹1cr mark.
It collected ₹75L on its second Monday and another ₹75L on Tuesday, bringing the total earnings from Days 10 to 14 to just ₹7.95cr.
International success
International box office performance
Despite the decline in domestic collections, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been performing well in international markets.
The film has earned ₹43.4cr from overseas markets so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹338.5cr when combined with the India gross figures.