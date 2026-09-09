'Toxic's struggles continue; global haul reaches ₹340cr

With the latest earnings, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has now reached an India net collection of ₹247.25cr. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹295.1cr.

Despite a strong opening with ₹101.1cr on Day 1 (August 26), the film has seen a drastic decline in its daily earnings after the first week, struggling to stay above the ₹1cr mark in recent days.