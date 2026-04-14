'Toxic' shifts to June 4 after Middle East crisis delay
Entertainment
The highly anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, is now set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.
The movie was pushed from its original March date due to the Middle East crisis, and the new timing helps it avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2.
'Toxic' to release alongside Dhawan film
Toxic will now release alongside Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai. Expect a big promo push featuring Yash.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. It's produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, shot in Kannada and English with dubbed versions for wider reach.