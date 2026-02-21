'Toxic' teaser: Yash's dual roles revealed as Raya, Ticket Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

The teaser for Toxic is finally here, and it's packed with energy.

Yash is revealed as Raya in the teaser, which also includes a brief clean-shaven look, while the identity Ticket was introduced later via a separate poster in this period gangster film set in 1940s-70s Goa.

The movie promises action, drama, and a fresh vibe as it gears up for release in Kannada and English on March 19, 2026.