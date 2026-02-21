'Toxic' teaser: Yash's dual roles revealed as Raya, Ticket
The teaser for Toxic is finally here, and it's packed with energy.
Yash is revealed as Raya in the teaser, which also includes a brief clean-shaven look, while the identity Ticket was introduced later via a separate poster in this period gangster film set in 1940s-70s Goa.
The movie promises action, drama, and a fresh vibe as it gears up for release in Kannada and English on March 19, 2026.
Yash's intense entry as Raya
Right from the start, we get a tense graveyard scene where Yash (as Raya) makes an entrance—guns blazing and bombs flying.
He's ditched his iconic KGF beard for a sharp clean-shaven look, taking on intense fight scenes that are sure to get fans talking.
'Ticket' introduced in a separate poster
A brand-new poster just dropped showing Yash as Ticket—a younger version of his character—looking fierce and bloodied.
With the tagline "Your 'Ticket' to Hell," it hints at some wild twists with his dual roles.
More on the film and its cast ensemble
Toxic isn't just about Yash; the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Co-written by director Geetu Mohandas and Yash himself, there's plenty to look forward to when this hits screens!