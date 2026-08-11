'Toy Story 5' goes digital August 18, disks September 22
Pixar's Toy Story 5, which was a huge hit in theaters earlier this year, will be available on digital platforms starting August 18.
If you're into collecting, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited-edition 4K SteelBook drop on September 22.
The new trailer hints at some fun extras for fans.
Digital extras include behind the scenes
The digital release includes bonus behind-the-scenes content like "The Toys Are Back in Town," which looks at the return of your favorite characters, and "Casting Playtime," introducing new voices Conan O'Brien and Greta Lee.
There's also "The Lost Toys" showing off unused characters and early designs, plus deleted scenes with an overall introduction by director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris, a gag reel, and an in-depth breakdown of one of the movie's most pivotal moments.