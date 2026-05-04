Trisha's birthday: Tracing her journey from beauty queen to superstar
What's the story
Actor Trisha Krishnan, who has come a long way since she was crowned Miss Madras at 16, has become a household name in Tamil and Telugu cinema over the years. Before stepping into the film industry, Krishnan reportedly studied Bachelor of Business Administration at Ethiraj College after completing her schooling from Sacred Heart Matriculation School. On her 43rd birthday, let's revisit her journey.
Career beginnings
Krishnan's rise to fame
Krishnan's career began with a few minor roles, including a cameo in Jodi and an appearance in Falguni Pathak's music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. She gradually landed major roles in films like Mounam Pesiyadhe, Saamy, and Ghilli. Over the years, she has created a niche with impactful, memorable movies such as Manasellam, Varsham, Athadu, Bodyguard, and more recently, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. She also ventured into OTT with the 2024 SonyLIV series Brinda.
Work
Collaborations with top South stars and friendship with Vijay
Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest superstars, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu. Her on-screen partnership with Thalapathy Vijay has been particularly iconic. The actors have long been rumored to be dating, and in March 2026, they attended a wedding function together, which further fueled the relationship rumors. On Monday, Krishnan was captured visiting Vijay as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stands at the cusp of winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Personal life
Bollywood debut and other interests
Krishnan's Bollywood debut came in 2010 with the comedy Khatta Meetha opposite Akshay Kumar. However, despite receiving positive reviews for her performance, Krishnan hasn't returned to Hindi cinema. Apart from her acting career, she's also a goodwill ambassador for animal welfare campaigns. Her passion for animal rights has often made headlines, especially during her stance on the Jallikattu issue. She's also an avid adventure sports lover, particularly scuba diving.