Trisha's birthday: Tracing her journey from beauty queen to superstar

Actor Trisha Krishnan , who has come a long way since she was crowned Miss Madras at 16, has become a household name in Tamil and Telugu cinema over the years. Before stepping into the film industry, Krishnan reportedly studied Bachelor of Business Administration at Ethiraj College after completing her schooling from Sacred Heart Matriculation School. On her 43rd birthday, let's revisit her journey.

Career beginnings Krishnan's rise to fame Krishnan's career began with a few minor roles, including a cameo in Jodi and an appearance in Falguni Pathak's music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. She gradually landed major roles in films like Mounam Pesiyadhe, Saamy, and Ghilli. Over the years, she has created a niche with impactful, memorable movies such as Manasellam, Varsham, Athadu, Bodyguard, and more recently, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. She also ventured into OTT with the 2024 SonyLIV series Brinda.

Work Collaborations with top South stars and friendship with Vijay Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest superstars, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu. Her on-screen partnership with Thalapathy Vijay has been particularly iconic. The actors have long been rumored to be dating, and in March 2026, they attended a wedding function together, which further fueled the relationship rumors. On Monday, Krishnan was captured visiting Vijay as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stands at the cusp of winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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