Traffic restrictions in place for Sonu Nigam's concert in Delhi

More on the restrictions

Try to avoid IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Rajghat-IP Depot stretch of Ring Road from 2pm to 10pm — these areas will be busy.

Heavy vehicles aren't allowed from Rajghat toward IP Marg during that window.

For entry, use Gates seven and eight via Velodrome Road or Gates 16, 18, 21, and 22 via MGM Road.

Parking is tight: only vehicles with valid, visibly displayed parking labels (showing the vehicle number) will be permitted into parking zones.

Illegally parked vehicles may be towed and may face prosecution or other legal action; vehicles without valid parking labels will be denied access near the venue.