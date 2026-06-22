'Love and War' crew dies on set; better compensation demanded
What's the story
In a tragic incident, a carpenter named Chandradhari Singh Yadav (42) died after suffering an electric shock on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The accident happened on June 17 at Royal Pump Studio, Filmcity in Mumbai, where Alia Bhatt was reportedly shooting. Following this unfortunate event, the production house has announced a compensation of ₹40L for Yadav's family. But now demands for better compensation are being made.
Demands
FWICE has demanded a number of things
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has demanded an increase in the compensation amount to ₹50L. FWICE president BN Tiwari told India Today, "Firstly, we want the compensation to be ₹50 lakh given his children are very young, and the family will need aid for their education. Also, we have called for stricter safety measures on set, and also have the work hours streamlined for these workers." Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Love and War'
Love and War, an emotional saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhatt, will be released on Republic Day in 2027. The film is Kapoor and Bhatt's reunion after their 2022 action-fantasy Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Bhatt and Kaushal have previously co-starred in Raazi, while Kaushal and Kapoor played besties in Sanju. It is Bhansali's first directorial since the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), which also starred Bhatt.
Multilingual release
'Love and War' will be released in 3 languages
Love and War will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Earlier, Kapoor had revealed during an Instagram Live session that the film will come out after his upcoming epic Ramayana: Part I, which is set to release on Diwali this year, probably in the last week of October.