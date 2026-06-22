'Love and War' crew dies on set; better compensation demanded 

Demands

FWICE has demanded a number of things

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has demanded an increase in the compensation amount to ₹50L. FWICE president BN Tiwari told India Today, "Firstly, we want the compensation to be ₹50 lakh given his children are very young, and the family will need aid for their education. Also, we have called for stricter safety measures on set, and also have the work hours streamlined for these workers." Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters.