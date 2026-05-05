Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair (65) dies after car accident

Popular Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair (65) died after a car accident on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at Enathu in Kerala 's Pathanamthitta, where the car he was traveling in crashed into a lorry. While undergoing treatment for his injuries, Nair suffered a heart attack and later succumbed to his condition. His wife, Shubhashree, was also injured in the mishap. The lorry driver has sustained injuries as well, reported Manorama Online.

Career highlights He had prolific career, having worked in over 100 films Nair made his acting debut with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he appeared in more than 100 films, playing a variety of roles, including villains, lead characters, supporting parts, and comedic roles. His last film was Mohiniyattam which is currently running in theaters. The movie now stands as his final on-screen appearance, per Times of India.

Upcoming release Last film set for OTT release Nair was part of Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, which is set for a digital release. The film, starring Saiju Kurup, will start streaming on Netflix from May 8. Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the plot revolves around Sasidharan Nair's family getting embroiled in a complex situation. The cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vinay Forrt. Nair was equally active on TV as well.

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