Why are more people dying at Burning Man festival?
What's the story
The Burning Man festival, which draws tens of thousands to create a temporary community in North America's Nevada desert, has reported three deaths this year. This is three times the average number of fatalities associated with the annual event. The deceased were all men over 50 years old. The arts and cultural festival concluded on September 7 and has seen a surge in popularity among older attendees in recent years.
Demographic changes
Notable demographic shift at the festival
The increase in fatalities at the Burning Man festival comes amid reports of a demographic shift among attendees.
The annual Black Rock City census data shows, per The Guardian, a decline in participants in their 20s, from about 30% of total attendees in 2014 to just 10% in 2025.
Meanwhile, the percentage of attendees aged 40 and above has increased.
Incident details
Details of the 3 deaths
The first death this year was reported on September 3, when a man in his mid-50s suffered a "medical emergency" at the festival. Despite emergency responders administering lifesaving measures and transporting him to the on-site emergency center, he was pronounced dead.
The second death occurred on September 4, when a man was found dead in an ambulance.
The third death happened on September 5, when a man was found dead by his campmates.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation and autopsy reports pending
Local authorities have confirmed that there are no signs of foul play in the three deaths.
The Pershing County sheriff's office has stated that more information will be available in approximately six to eight weeks, once autopsies and toxicology reports are completed.
This year's fatalities come after a 37-year-old man was found dead on the festival's final day last year, an incident authorities investigated as a homicide. That case remains unsolved.