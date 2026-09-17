Remembering Ben Saunders: 'Voice of Holland' winner dies at 43
What's the story
Ben Saunders, the first-ever winner of The Voice of Holland, has died at the age of 43. The singer was discovered dead at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen recreational lake in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, reported De Telegraaf. The publication stated that his body was found during a search operation for a man with "various tattoos on his head and neck, on his arms and hands."
Tributes paid
His partner and brother shared emotional tributes
Saunders's partner, Juanita, and their nine-year-old son, Benji, expressed their grief in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.
"This loss leaves an indescribably huge void in our lives. We earnestly ask everyone to respect our privacy during this incredibly difficult time."
His brother Dean also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying he has never experienced such pain as he feels right now.
Tribute
Former 'The Voice' coach Marco Borsato mourned his death
Marco Borsato, a former The Voice coach, also mourned Saunders's death by posting a clip of them singing a duet to his 2011 song, Dochters.
He later shared another tribute with a photo of himself and Saunders on the show.
"Dear, special man, my heart is crying!" he wrote in Dutch. "I can't find words for the emptiness you leave behind," he added.
Investigation update
Cause of death not disclosed yet
The cause of death has not been disclosed yet, but police have ruled out foul play.
The Police Unit East Netherlands confirmed to PEOPLE that a body was found at a recreational lake in Arnhem, and they do not release or comment on personal details.
Career highlight
More about the late singer
Saunders won the first season of The Voice of Holland in 2011, a show that has since been adapted 150 times.
His victory helped launch the international success of The Voice franchise, which has seen immense popularity across the globe.
He was also a tattoo artist with over 25 years of experience and had recently moved to a trailer park in Arnhem.