'Ramayana' trailer gets CBFC's green signal with 'U' certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the trailer for the upcoming film Ramayana, granting it a 'U' certificate. This means that the trailer is suitable for all age groups. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer was certified on Wednesday, July 15, just days before its July 24 release.
Trailer details
There are 2 versions of the trailer
Interestingly, the CBFC has certified two versions of the Ramayana trailer.
The standard version is four minutes and 15 seconds long, while the theatrical version is exactly four minutes long.
Both versions have been given a 'U' certificate.
Earlier this year, the makers released a teaser of Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti, introducing audiences to Ranbir Kapoor's character as Lord Rama.
The teaser was two minutes and 38 seconds long and also received a 'U' certificate.
Star-studded lineup
Everything to know about the film
Made on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian films ever.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Other notable names in the cast include Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare.