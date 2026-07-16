'Ramayana' trailer gets CBFC's green signal with 'U' certificate

Interestingly, the CBFC has certified two versions of the Ramayana trailer.

The standard version is four minutes and 15 seconds long, while the theatrical version is exactly four minutes long.

Both versions have been given a 'U' certificate.

Earlier this year, the makers released a teaser of Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti, introducing audiences to Ranbir Kapoor's character as Lord Rama.

The teaser was two minutes and 38 seconds long and also received a 'U' certificate.