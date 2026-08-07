Trailer for 'Awarapan 2' returns Hashmi's Shivam, draws 'Homeland' comparisons
Entertainment
The trailer for Awarapan 2 just dropped, bringing Emraan Hashmi's iconic Shivam Pandit back after nearly 20 years.
Fans are loving the trailer, but many noticed the poster looks a lot like the one from Homeland, with its bold colors and a standout central character.
Kakkar directs 'Awarapan 2' August 14
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 releases August 14, 2026.
Disha Patani joins Hashmi in this sequel to the much-loved original from 2007.
The return of Shivam Pandit has longtime fans excited for more emotional drama and soulful music.