Trailer for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' drops, Akhtar credits fan demand
Entertainment
The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie just dropped today, and fans finally get what they've been asking for since 2018.
Producer Farhan Akhtar shared that the movie happened because people kept asking, "Ki Mirzapur kab aa rha hai?"
Now, the film is officially set to hit theaters.
Kumar replaces Massey as Bablu
The story dives back into the fight for power between Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, and Guddu Pandit, plus some new faces who stir up fresh drama and alliances.
The action isn't just in Purvanchal this time; it stretches into desert landscapes too.
Jitendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (taking over from Vikrant Massey), while fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, and Rasika Dugal all return.