Trailer for 'Prem Keetanu' previews UP Delhi-NCR college love triangle

The trailer for Prem Keetanu just dropped, giving us a peek into college life in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

Veer Pahariya stars as Vishal, who falls for Suhani, while Aparshakti Khurana plays Ranjeet, another man interested in Suhani.

Aparshakti Khurana joins the mix as Ranjeet, turning things into a full-on love triangle with plenty of laughs and campus vibes.