Trailer for 'Prem Keetanu' previews UP Delhi-NCR college love triangle
Entertainment
The trailer for Prem Keetanu just dropped, giving us a peek into college life in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.
Veer Pahariya stars as Vishal, who falls for Suhani, while Aparshakti Khurana plays Ranjeet, another man interested in Suhani.
Aparshakti Khurana joins the mix as Ranjeet, turning things into a full-on love triangle with plenty of laughs and campus vibes.
'Prem Keetanu' opens October 2 2026
Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay round out the cast with supporting roles.
The film dives into friendships and romance but isn't a remake of Premalu, as Pahariya clarified.
Prem Keetanu hits theaters on October 2, 2026, releasing alongside Drishyam: The Conclusion.
With its new faces and lighthearted take on young love, it could be a fun watch for anyone who loves campus stories.