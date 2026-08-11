Trailer for 'Verity' unites Hathaway and Johnson in psychological thriller

The trailer for Verity just dropped, bringing Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson together in a tense psychological thriller.

Based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel, the film follows Lowen (Johnson), a struggling writer hired to finish the work of famous author Verity Crawford (Hathaway).

Things get creepy fast when Lowen uncovers unsettling notes at Verity's isolated estate, hinting at secrets involving Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett).