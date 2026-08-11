Trailer for 'Verity' unites Hathaway and Johnson in psychological thriller
The trailer for Verity just dropped, bringing Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson together in a tense psychological thriller.
Based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel, the film follows Lowen (Johnson), a struggling writer hired to finish the work of famous author Verity Crawford (Hathaway).
Things get creepy fast when Lowen uncovers unsettling notes at Verity's isolated estate, hinting at secrets involving Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett).
Showalter directs 'Verity' India October 2
Directed by Michael Showalter and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Verity is all about obsession, manipulation, and blurred truths.
The movie hits Indian theaters exclusively on October 2, 2026, with Sony Pictures Releasing International handling distribution.
If you're into twisty thrillers with major star power, this one should be on your radar.