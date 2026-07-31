When is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer releasing?

The official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie will provide audiences with a more comprehensive look at the film, following the buzz created by its first teaser.

A source told HT, "The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11 offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release."