When is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer releasing?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie is set to be released on August 11. This will be a grand event with all the actors in attendance, reported Hindustan Times. The film, which is a cinematic adaptation of the popular crime saga Mirzapur, will hit theaters on September 4.
Trailer details
Trailer to offer expansive glimpse into 'Mirzapur' world
The official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie will provide audiences with a more comprehensive look at the film, following the buzz created by its first teaser.
A source told HT, "The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11 offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release."
Cast highlights
Teaser featured familiar faces from original series
The recently released teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie featured several familiar faces from the original series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu.
Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of Bablu Pandit in a new avatar was one of the biggest surprises.
New additions to the cast include Ravi Kishan, who will further enrich the Mirzapur universe.
Plot insights
Film set to explore untold stories of 'Mirzapur'
Set in 2018, Mirzapur: The Movie will explore the untold stories of the original series.
The film will show Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi) worrying about his son Munna's (Divyenndu) capability as his successor.
Meanwhile, the Pandit brothers (Fazal and Kumar) will be plotting to overthrow Munna and seize control of Mirzapur.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Mirzapur' film
The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi.
Mirzapur: The Movie is a joint venture of Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh with a screenplay by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment along with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers.