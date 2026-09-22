Trailer out for 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' spotlights 6 newcomers
Entertainment
The trailer for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is here, bringing six new actors into the Bollywood spotlight.
This rom-com follows a group of friends as they figure out love and friendship, all with witty banter and quirky moments.
Directed by Anuj Saini in his debut, the film lands in theaters on October 23, 2026.
'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' evokes nostalgia
Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg (Luv Films), the story is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes and the people who made those years special.
He says the emotions are universal.
Saini says he's thrilled to work with such a talented young cast.
The film aims to be a relatable take on love for all ages but especially speaks to Gen Z.