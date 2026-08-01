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Home / News / Entertainment News / Confirmed! 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8
Confirmed! 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8
The film will release on August 26

Confirmed! 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8

By Isha Sharma
Aug 01, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, will be released on August 8. The film is directed by Geethu Mohandas and has created a lot of buzz with its teasers and songs such as Tabaahi and Madhoshi. The trailer will give fans an in-depth look into the action-packed world of the film.

Trailer details

Trailer to highlight film's emotional depth, too

On Saturday, the makers released a new poster featuring Yash and confirmed the trailer release date.

The clip is expected to explore the movie's gritty, emotional world and offer an idea about the plot.

The project was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.

Twitter Post

Here's the new poster

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Cast and production

Film to be released on August 26

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.

The film is produced by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations on a grand scale with international production standards.

It will be released worldwide on August 26.

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