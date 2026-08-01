Confirmed! 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, will be released on August 8. The film is directed by Geethu Mohandas and has created a lot of buzz with its teasers and songs such as Tabaahi and Madhoshi. The trailer will give fans an in-depth look into the action-packed world of the film.
Trailer details
Trailer to highlight film's emotional depth, too
On Saturday, the makers released a new poster featuring Yash and confirmed the trailer release date.
The clip is expected to explore the movie's gritty, emotional world and offer an idea about the plot.
The project was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.
Twitter Post
Here's the new poster
The countdown has begun...#ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026.#Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie#ToxicOn26thAug#Nayanthara @advani_kiara #TaraSutaria @rukminitweets @humasqureshi @GeetuMohandas @TheKVNofficial @RaviBasrur… pic.twitter.com/F7NXyue1Bf— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 1, 2026
Cast and production
Film to be released on August 26
Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.
The film is produced by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations on a grand scale with international production standards.
It will be released worldwide on August 26.