'418 The Film': Trailer release postponed
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of the horror thriller 418 The Film, directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, has been postponed. The film stars Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal in lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the project, announced on social media that a new release date for the trailer will be revealed soon. "Some doors are better opened at the right time," they wrote in their statement.
Film details
'A new trailer release date will be announced soon'
The statement added, "The #418TheFilm trailer will not be releasing today."
"A new trailer release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love."
"We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared."
Twitter Post
See the post here
#418TheFilmpic.twitter.com/7tkzpRF6cD— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) July 25, 2026
Genre shift
Everything to know about the film
Sources say 418 will try to give an intense horror experience, focusing on fear, suspense, and psychological tension.
The film, presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 31.
Cinematography has been handled by Dinesh Divakar, with music by Venky GG and production design by Ullas Hydoor.