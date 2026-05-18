Trailer shows 'The Boys's finale mission to take down Homelander
Entertainment
The trailer for The Boys series finale is here, and things are getting intense.
Butcher and his crew are gearing up for a risky mission to take down Homelander at the White House.
After losing teammates, Butcher makes it clear: "We need to end the whole bloody notion of Supes."
Kimiko reels after Frenchie's death
The trailer teases a tense reunion between Homelander and his son Ryan, while Kimiko is still reeling from Frenchie's death, leaving fans wondering how she'll handle the final fight.
Some characters from Gen V won't appear, which means a few storylines are left hanging.
Soldier Boy also sits this one out after being put back into cryo-sleep in Episode 7.