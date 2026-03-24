'Traitors India 2': Munawar, Shweta join KJo; Elvish, Rubina out

New faces join the fray

Bipasha Basu declined to join since reality shows aren't her thing, but Krystle D'Souza and Neha Dhupia are stepping in as new faces.

The show sticks to its "traitor vs innocent" twist that made last season (featuring Uorfi Javed and Karan Kundrra) a hit among viewers.

Expect more mind games and drama as the new cast takes on the challenge.