'Traitors India 2': Munawar, Shweta join KJo; Elvish, Rubina out
Entertainment
The Traitors India is back for Season two on Amazon Prime Video, with Karan Johar returning as host.
This time, comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Shweta Tiwari are confirmed contestants.
Despite earlier buzz, Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik aren't part of the cast.
Filming is already underway.
New faces join the fray
Bipasha Basu declined to join since reality shows aren't her thing, but Krystle D'Souza and Neha Dhupia are stepping in as new faces.
The show sticks to its "traitor vs innocent" twist that made last season (featuring Uorfi Javed and Karan Kundrra) a hit among viewers.
Expect more mind games and drama as the new cast takes on the challenge.