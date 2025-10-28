Next Article
Travis Kelce celebrates TD with Taylor Swift's 'Ophelia' dance
Entertainment
Travis Kelce hit his 83rd career touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs and marked it with a dance straight out of fiancee Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" music video.
Swift was in the suite cheering him on during the October 27 game against the Washington Commanders.
The touchdown also ties Kelce with Chiefs legend Priest Holmes.
More numbers magic for the couple
Kelce, now at 100 career touchdowns including playoffs, called it special to celebrate at Arrowhead Stadium and keeps pushing to get better.
Fans spotted nods to his relationship: Swift's "Keep it 100" lyric, plus the numbers 87 (Kelce's jersey) and 13 (Swift's birthday) adding up to 100—another sweet connection for the couple, who got engaged in August 2025 after going public last year.