Travis Kelce celebrates TD with Taylor Swift's 'Ophelia' dance

More numbers magic for the couple

Kelce, now at 100 career touchdowns including playoffs, called it special to celebrate at Arrowhead Stadium and keeps pushing to get better.

Fans spotted nods to his relationship: Swift's "Keep it 100" lyric, plus the numbers 87 (Kelce's jersey) and 13 (Swift's birthday) adding up to 100—another sweet connection for the couple, who got engaged in August 2025 after going public last year.